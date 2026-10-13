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Simone Inzaghi Al-HilalGetty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Inzaghi: I saw a wonderful performance from Al Hilal, and we are lucky to have this player with us

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The Zamalek won 2-0

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Simone Inzaghi had plenty to smile about after Al Hilal's trip to Qatar on Tuesday evening, the Italian praising his players for the way they handled Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al Hilal won 2-0 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha in the second round of the Asian tournament's league stage. 

"I am happy with the players' performance," Inzaghi said in his post-match press conference. "We produced a big performance and controlled most of the game, and I saw a wonderful display from the team."

Gabriel Martinelli's role also drew warm words. "He is a big player and we are lucky to have him with us. He always proves his high quality and his ability to serve the team and benefit it in more than one different position."

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Preparation came off a screen rather than the grass. "In our preparations we relied on studying the opponent through video more than on training sessions on the field, given the lack of time," he said.

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The Italian signed off with a nod to the travelling support: "An away match was never easy, and I thank our great fans for their presence and their continuous support for the team."



An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links: