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The Zamalek won 2-0

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Simone Inzaghi had plenty to smile about after Al Hilal's trip to Qatar on Tuesday evening, the Italian praising his players for the way they handled Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al Hilal won 2-0 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha in the second round of the Asian tournament's league stage.

"I am happy with the players' performance," Inzaghi said in his post-match press conference. "We produced a big performance and controlled most of the game, and I saw a wonderful display from the team."

Gabriel Martinelli's role also drew warm words. "He is a big player and we are lucky to have him with us. He always proves his high quality and his ability to serve the team and benefit it in more than one different position."

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Preparation came off a screen rather than the grass. "In our preparations we relied on studying the opponent through video more than on training sessions on the field, given the lack of time," he said.

The Italian signed off with a nod to the travelling support: "An away match was never easy, and I thank our great fans for their presence and their continuous support for the team."







