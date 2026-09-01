Inzaghi confirms Al Hilal signing before official announcement, and reassures Mendes

Italian Simone Inzaghi, the coach of Al-Hilal, expressed his delight at the level his side produced during their 3-0 victory over Al-Ahli on Tuesday evening, in the rescheduled match from the third round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

Inzaghi said, during the press conference following the match as reported by the newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat": "Of course, I am very happy with the level and the technical performance the team produced, and I offer my congratulations to all the players, one by one, for this contribution."

The Al-Hilal coach turned to the latest injury news in his squad, explaining that Salem Al-Dawsari needs more time before returning to the pitch.

He added: "We will also assess Ali Lajami's injury precisely after the match, while Theo Hernández felt some physical discomfort and we will assess his medical condition as well."

The new signing

On when new arrival Gabriel Martinelli might feature, Inzaghi said: "As for Martinelli, we will see him take part in the coming matches."

That statement confirmed the deal is done before any official announcement, with the Brazilian having landed in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday evening.

Previous press reports put the value of the deal at around 65 million euros.

Al-Hilal are expected to announce it within the next few hours. Saudi Arabia's transfer window stays open until 12 October, unlike the major European leagues, which shut their doors at the end of Tuesday.

A drop in output?

Al-Hilal's physical and technical output dipped after they took the lead, but the Italian coach insisted the team still has room to grow over the coming period.

He said: "Our level will improve and develop noticeably in the coming matches, and we are very happy with the excellent atmosphere and the great interaction with our fans today."

A message to Mandash

Would Sultan Mandash still play and feature regularly after the Martinelli signing? Inzaghi stressed the player's importance to the side, insisting a packed fixture list will hand him chances.

He explained: "Of course, Mandash produces wonderful and excellent levels. We have multiple fixtures and matches ahead of us in the King's Cup and the AFC Champions League, and he will be given enough opportunity to participate and prove his presence."

Inzaghi praised what Somerville and Mandash produced during the match, but he was keen to spread that praise across the entire group.

He added: "Somerville and Mandash produced wonderful and distinguished work on the pitch, but I extend my thanks and appreciation to the team as a whole, because the win and earning the points are credited to the entire group."

The Al-Hilal manager signed off with a message to the fans: "I thank the fans for their attendance and support today. The one thing I clearly promise you, on my behalf and on behalf of all members of the technical staff, is dedication and hard work."

The win lifted Al-Hilal to the top of the Saudi Roshn Pro League table on 12 points, ahead of rivals Al-Nassr on goal difference with the same tally, after the first four rounds.

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