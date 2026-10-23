Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

Inzaghi arms Al-Hilal with a fearsome trio against Al-Qadsiah: a surprise in midfield

S. Inzaghi
Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal
Al Qadsiah
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Italy
Saudi Arabia

Will the Italian coach's plans succeed?

Simone Inzaghi has gone for the throat. The Al-Hilal manager has unleashed his fearsome attacking trident for the top-of-the-table clash against Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal travel to face Al-Qadsiah today, Friday, at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Leading the line is a fiery foreign trio: wingers Gabriel Martinelli of Brazil and Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, flanking England striker Ollie Watkins.

Inzaghi then sprang a surprise. He dropped Mohamed Kanno to the bench and handed Nasser Al-Dawsari a midfield start alongside Serbian Sergej Milinković-Savić and Portugal's Rúben Neves.

Kanno is not the only big name among the substitutes. Saudi winger Salem Al-Dawsari is also there, back in contention after a long injury lay-off, as is fellow Saudi winger Sultan Mandash.

Third in the Saudi League on 24 points, Al-Hilal sit a single point behind Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr, who have both played an extra match.

Al-Hilal's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defence: Mohammed Mahzari - Kalidou Koulibaly - Hassan Tambakti - Theo Hernández

Midfield: Rúben Neves - Sergej Milinković-Savić - Nasser Al-Dawsari

Attack: Gabriel Martinelli - Ollie Watkins - Crysencio Summerville

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google