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Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign a 16-year-old Senegalese talent, according to a report on Wednesday.

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According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer expert, the Reds have struck a verbal agreement to sign Sidi Barhama Ndiaye, a Senegalese winger aged just 16.

The talented African is expected to arrive at Liverpool in January 2028, when he turns 18. He's no stranger to the club's hierarchy either, having spent a trial period with them in 2025, the report added.

Liverpool appear to have moved early for a hugely promising player. Sidi Barhama Ndiaye, currently representing Senegal at the Under-17 World Cup, impressed against Cuba with a goal and two assists.

That display on the international stage underlines the young winger's potential. He's expected to join the Reds in just over a year, once he turns 18.

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Liverpool chase Moroccan talent

News of the Ndiaye agreement comes days after press reports revealed Liverpool's serious interest in Moroccan star Abdellah Ouazane. He's only 17, yet he's already a Morocco international and a regular starter for Ajax, which shows just how highly his talent is rated.

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Ouazane's numbers at Ajax are remarkable, and they bring Ngumoha to mind. The attacking midfielder contributes 0.83 goals per 90 minutes, attempts more than 8.5 dribbles per 90 minutes and completes 73% of them, according to Wyscout.

Those are exceptional figures. Ouazane has the technical quality to rival Ngumoha and is seen as an alternative to Florian Wirtz in the playmaker role under Andoni Iraola.

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Crucially, Ouazane is a Liverpool fan. Joining the club has been his dream since childhood in Morocco, where he followed the Reds and imagined one day playing at Anfield. He's very keen to get the move done, and that makes negotiations much easier.

Keep a close eye on this one. Picture Ouazane and Ngumoha in the same side, leading a new generation of stars. It's a thrilling prospect, and it could mark the start of a new era at Liverpool, built on young talent from Morocco and around the world rather than on big-money signings alone.

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The appointment of Julian Ward as the club's new sporting director changed Liverpool's thinking. His vision is completely different from that of his predecessor, Richard Hughes.

Ward's mission is clear: find the stars of the future, wherever they are in the world. He has worked behind the scenes with Pedro Marques and played a pivotal role in signing talents such as Mor Talla Ndiaye, Ifeanyi Ndukwe, Samuel Martínez and Luca Brugmans.