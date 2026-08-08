Yan Diomande's move to Real Madrid didn't just smash Leipzig's transfer record at 125 million euros. It carried a special clause tucked away in the details, one that could hand the German club further gains in the months ahead.

At 19, Diomande became the most expensive sale in Leipzig's history. The German club also managed to secure an extra perk within the deal: a tribute match between the two sides in Leipzig.

According to the German newspaper "Bild", Diomande's switch to Real Madrid included an agreement to stage a tribute match between the two clubs in Leipzig. It's a clause the German side have made a habit of writing into their biggest deals.

This wasn't the first time Leipzig had landed such a privilege. Transfers of prominent players had previously come with contractually agreed friendlies against major European clubs.

Those agreements delivered a match against Manchester City after Josko Gvardiol left in 2023, another against Barcelona following Dani Olmo's departure in 2024, plus a fixture against Manchester United after Benjamin Sesko moved on in 2025. Julian Nagelsmann's transfer to Bayern Munich in 2021 had also included a similar arrangement.

The date remains unknown

Real Madrid are expected to play the tribute match against Leipzig, but no date has been set.

The German club, meanwhile, will face the record Champions League holders this summer as part of their pre-season build-up, taking on Real Madrid as a final test before the campaign begins.

Another match against one of Munich's major clubs falls on 15 August, while the timing of the clash with Real Madrid stays up in the air.

There's more good news for Leipzig in the agreement. The German club are guaranteed compensation of around 1.3 million euros should a suitable date for the tribute match prove impossible to find.

That sum roughly matches what Leipzig could have earned from the game, whether through ticket sales or hospitality income.

Leipzig, then, have locked in an extra financial gain even if the match never happens, without losing the economic value the fixture was expected to generate on the pitch.

The condition is not added to the transfer value

The compensation of around 1.3 million euros doesn't count as an extra fee on Diomande's transfer. It sits within the bonuses and incentives tied to the deal.

The total value could climb to 140 million euros if the conditions around the player's performance and success at Real Madrid are met.

Diomande's contract, on the other hand, hands Leipzig no clause granting them a slice of any future resale value.

The German club therefore settled for a huge transfer fee, incentives linked to the player's career and that special tribute match clause.

Diomande becomes a Red Bull ambassador

Diomande's relationship with the Red Bull system didn't end when he swapped Leipzig for Real Madrid. The Ivorian sat within the energy drinks company's circle of interest even before the tribute match came to pass.

Alongside his move to Real Madrid, Diomande signed a three-year deal to become an ambassador for the Red Bull brand, a move that reflects the status he's reached at such a young age.

Right now, Diomande ranks among the most prominent rising attacking talents in world football, catching the eye through his rapid development and eye-catching displays.

Keep that upward trajectory going at Real Madrid and Red Bull will have secured one of their most prominent brand ambassadors for years to come, this time in the royal club's shirt rather than Leipzig's.

Diomande joins a list of prominent players linked to the brand, among them Brazil's Neymar, Tottenham Hotspur's Xavi Simons and Liverpool's Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.