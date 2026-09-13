Atlético Madrid rediscovered their winning touch with a 3-0 victory at Real Sociedad today, Sunday, in the fifth round of the Spanish league.

Diego Simeone's men had been thumped 3-0 by Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, then edged out 2-1 by Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. Today they got back on track.

Alejandro Grimaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 84th minute. Jonathan David added a second in the 90th, before Giuliano Simeone rounded things off in the 90+5.

The win lifts Atlético to 10 points and fourth in the table, two behind runners-up Real Madrid and five off leaders Barcelona. Real Sociedad remain stuck on 7 points in 12th.

An even opening 45 minutes ended goalless, control switching back and forth with the hosts slightly on top and clear-cut chances few and far between.

Real Sociedad carved out the best of them, Sučić glancing a header wide from a corner and Sergio Gómez threatening from a free kick. Atlético replied through a Hjulmand header and a Kang-in Lee effort.

The second half started just as tight. But as the clock ran down, Atlético refused to settle for a point.

Three goals in the closing stages sealed three precious points and hauled them back into La Liga's golden square.

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