Intercontinental Cup 2019: Encouraging signs for Igor Stimac despite India's loss to Tajikistan

The chemistry between the midfield and attack in the first half was encouraging ...

It really was a game of two halves at the TransStadia arena as failed to preserve a 2-0 half-time lead against a young Tajikistan side in the opener of the Intercontinental Cup on Sundya night.

Sunil Chhetri’s brace put the hosts in a very good position, going into the break. But disasters at the back for in the second half and a gritty show by the Persian Lions made it 2-4 in favour of the visitors.

Defensive lapses aside, there were positives that highlighted the work Igor Stimac has put in so far. To start with, the passing was more organised, conservative and yet productive. The Blue Tigers switched from the traditional long-ball strategy to building from the back and were comfortably stringing vertical passes together, especially in the first half. They only resorted to the aerial route when absolutely necessary.

India’s second goal was a prime example of how India has been patient with their build-up. The move started with Rahul Bheke releasing Udanta Singh on the right flank. The winger took it to the touch-line, before whipping in a cross that was collected by Lallianzuala Chhangte. The youngster held the ball before laying it off for Mandar Rao Desai to cross. The ball found Chhetri at the centre of the box and the skipper capped the move off with a good finish.

Interestingly, none of the Tajikistan players was able to get a touch on the ball throughout the course of this build-up which was not the only aesthetically pleasing move that India produced on the day.

Youngsters Amarjit Kiyam and Sahal Abdul looked settled and confident in the heart of midfield and the transitions into attack were smooth. Unlike the defenders, the midfielders and attackers were lucid with their communication and hence created plenty of chances. Thapa and Amarjit screened the defence as the double pivot and Sahal played further forward. These three were instrumental to India's dominance in the first half.

The first half was definitely an improvement from what we have seen from the Indian team of late. The coherent build-up, fluidity in passing and the chances created are the big positives for new head coach Igor Stimac.

All that good work was owever, undone by defensive errors in the second half. However, the youngsters will only get better with time and experience.