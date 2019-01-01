Inter yet to receive offer for Perisic – Marotta

The club is still waiting for an offer for the Croatian attacker

chief executive Giuseppe Marotta revealed the club are yet to receive an offer for Ivan Perisic.

Perisic has asked to leave Inter, with outfit linked with a move for the international.

However, Marotta said Inter were yet to get an actual offer for the 29-year-old.

“It is difficult to keep players that don’t want to stay but no offer has arrived yet so therefore the prerequisite for a transfer simply isn’t there," he told Sky Sports.

"This also happens at other teams, I am a supporter of a restrictive transfer window, but with the fact that it closes on the 31st [ of January] a lot of players wish to leave their clubs.”

Perisic has been at Inter since 2015 and was previously linked with a switch to .

The Croatian international, a key member of the World Cup runners-up this past summer and a goalscorer in the finale against , has started 14 of Inter's 20 Serie A games this season.

While unwilling to confirm Arsenal were chasing Perisic, head coach Unai Emery said a winger was a target.

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League and host on Tuesday.

Inter, meanwhile, sit face in the quarter-finals on Thursday before hosting on Sunday in Serie A.