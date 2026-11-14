Inter, why renewing Thuram’s contract must be the priority but is already an uphill task: the Premier League risk, the reduced offer and the clause to remove

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You know the phrase “there’s no Inter without…” and how you add the name of a player who is fundamental to the team? Well, at this point in the club’s footballing history, the name to add is undoubtedly Markus Thuram.

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Nothing is seriously wrong with the French striker, who will be available for Inter after the international break. Over the past month of matches, he has shown why he is the one player in the squad they cannot replace, even more so than captain Lautaro Martinez, midfield linchpin Hakan Calhanoglu or last season's best player, Federico Dimarco.

With his contract nearing expiry - Inter face their first decision over the future of the French No 9, whose contract expires on 30 June 2028. He will finish this season with just one year left on the deal he signed when he arrived in Milan, a contract that offers the club major advantages but carries significant risks.

Unique in the squad - Thuram's case as the most important player in Cristian Chivu's squad starts with the numbers. He leads the squad in goals and assists with 6 goals and 4 assists. He also tops Inter's squad for shots attempted, big chances and xGoals. Among Inter's forwards, he leads for dribbles attempted (second in the squad behind Diouf) and dribble success rate.

Across Serie A, Thuram ranks among the top 15 forwards for dribble success rate. He is fifth for xGoals behind Raimondo, Varela, Malen and Krstovic, and third for shots attempted behind Malen and Mastantuono. He is also in the top 10 for duels won in Serie A (first in the squad) and in the top 10 for aerial duels won (again, first in the squad). Basic statistics do not capture another of his strengths: he is Inter's most effective player at making runs in behind.

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Strengths and weaknesses of the current contract - Inter know they have a unique player and have opened tentative talks with him and his representatives about a renewal. Extending Thuram's deal should be a priority, given two other factors: the release clause and the benefits of the Growth Decree.



Thuram arrived in Italy on a deal expiring on 30 June 2028, with a salary of €6 million a season and the benefits of the now-defunct Growth Decree, which reduce the gross cost of his salary to the club to "just" around €10 million. The deal also includes a release clause of "just" €85 million, valid each summer until 15 July (the next will be the last).

Renewal proving difficult - Inter's first approach to the player's representatives has not gone well so far. Despite his importance, the club are taking a firm line under the new strategy imposed by Oaktree. Thuram, too, will pass 30, so Inter have offered him a new deal with a lower basic salary, with bonuses taking the total to a figure not too far from his current €6 million.



Inter also do not want to retain a release clause in the new contract. For his part, Thuram, mindful of the tax benefits, will not accept less than he currently earns, though he is willing to accept a shorter deal, perhaps a three-year contract with an option.

The Premier League is already calling - With talks still far apart, several clubs are beginning to make moves. They see next summer as the last in which Inter could receive a fee if Thuram leaves without signing a renewal. Arsenal and Manchester United have watched him closely for some time and remain ready to strengthen their attacks, but they will not be the only clubs interested if he does not reach an agreement with Inter by the end of the season. For "Tikus", that agreement remains the priority.