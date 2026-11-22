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Atalanta v Inter was chaos from start to finish: eight goals, two penalties, fierce protests and chances at both ends. It ended in a draw, 4-4 at the New Balance Arena.



Inter had a chance to answer emphatic wins for title rivals Lazio, Roma and AC Milan. Instead, Cristian Chivu's side threw it away. They led Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta by two goals three times, only to be pegged back on each occasion.



Pio Esposito put Inter ahead early in the first half after a fortunate deflection from Barella's shot. The Italian striker doubled the lead from a corner to complete his brace, but Elmas struck soon after to make it 2-1 and expose Inter's defensive problems once more.



Esposito completed his hat-trick after the break, finishing a through ball from Thuram, but Inter still could not put the game to bed. Rowe and Pasalic came on as Atalanta fought back. In the 72nd minute, Martinez first produced a remarkable save from Krstovic following a corner. Inter then switched off at another corner, allowing De Ketelaere to make it 3-2.



The pace barely let up. Thuram won the first of the match's two penalties when Zappacosta stopped the Frenchman's shot with his hand on the line. Chivu protested when Zappacosta escaped a red card, but Sucic converted the spot-kick to restore Inter's two-goal lead at 4-2.



Then Lautaro and Stankovic came on, and Inter's defensive rhythm faltered further. The defence kept losing its bearings on the left, allowing Rowe to set up De Ketelaere for 4-3. In the 90th minute, the Belgian put Bastoni off balance in an aerial challenge, and the ball struck Bastoni's raised arm. Kessie converted the resulting penalty to make it 4-4.



Inter drop points again and fail to answer Lazio, Roma and AC Milan. They slip three points behind leaders Lazio, while Roma move one point ahead of them. AC Milan are back within two points of Inter and Como within three. Inter have also conceded 17 goals, leaving them ninth in the ranking of Serie A's least-breached defences.





ATALANTA 4-4 INTER

SCORERS: 16' Pio Esposito (I) 32' Pio Esposito (I), 35' Elmas (A), 52' Pio Esposito (I), 72' De Ketelaere (A), 76' Sucic (pen.)(I), 81' De Ketelaere (A), 91' Kessie (pen.)(A)

GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS



91' GOAL - Kessie sends Martinez the wrong way from the spot.



90' PENALTY De Ketelaere gets ahead of Bastoni, impedes his jump and heads the ball onto Bastoni's outstretched arms. Maresca awards the penalty.



87' CHANCE - Kessie steals the ball from Sucic in Inter's defensive third. Raspadori beats Akanji, leaving the defence exposed, and the ball reaches Pasalic on the edge of the area. His powerful, angled right-footed shot forces Josep Martinez to dive and palm it away for a corner.



84' CHANCE - Atalanta break again, finding space on the right. A through ball almost puts Raspadori in on goal, but Martinez times his dash out perfectly and gets there first with his foot.



81' GOAL - Atalanta keep pushing. Rowe drives down the left to the byline and crosses with the outside of his boot. De Ketelaere controls in the middle of the area and hits a powerful left-footed shot that deflects off Pavard and beats Martinez again.



76' GOAL - Sucic steps up to the spot and converts.



75' PENALTY - Thuram beats everyone, including Sportiello, before shooting. Zappacosta stops the ball on the line but strikes it with his hand as he falls, preventing a goal, then touches it again. Maresca awards a penalty and books Zappacosta as Inter demand a red card.



72' GOAL - Another corner, another header. This time Martinez can do nothing to stop De Ketelaere's effort.



71' CHANCE - Zalewski takes a corner from the left and finds Krstovic. A header



60' Thuram breaks forward against four defenders, and Scalvini brings him down on the edge of the area. A clear yellow card. Dimarco's free-kick hits the wall.



52' GOAL - Pavard gets in front of Krstovic and launches an Inter attack. Thuram carries the ball to the edge of the area, then threads a pass through the Atalanta defence to put Pio Esposito through on Sportiello. The Italian striker stays cool, lifting his right-footed shot to make it 3-1



42' PROTESTS - Atalanta and Sarri protest fiercely after Maresca halts a potential counter-attack. He goes back to an earlier aerial challenge in Atalanta's half and awards a foul by Zalewski on Sucic ( READ THE REFEREEING ANALYSIS HERE )



35' GOAL - Atalanta respond. Zalewski receives the ball on the left of the penalty area and cuts it back towards Elmas. He miskicks his first-time left-footed effort, but the ball stays with him. The former Napoli player readjusts in an instant and drives a powerful shot past Martinez.



34' INJURY - Inter must make their first substitution. Calhanoglu asks to come off with a hamstring muscle injury.



32' GOAL - Dimarco takes the corner and finds Pio Esposito unmarked in the middle of the area again. He rises to head in his second goal.



32' CHANCE - Thuram finds space in the area and shoots first time, but Sportiello saves his right-footed effort. The goalkeeper then makes an even better save from Pio Esposito, who has time to shoot from close range.



31' CHANCE - Krstovic enters the area from the left and hits a low shot that should not trouble Martinez, but the goalkeeper spills it. The Spanish keeper recovers brilliantly, using his foot to take the ball away from De Ketelaere, who would have had an empty net.



16' GOAL - Inter build down the right, but the Atalanta defence twice cuts out a forward pass towards Thuram. The ball reaches Barella out wide. He attempts a cross, but Scalvini's clearance falls short. Barella reacts fastest and shoots. His effort takes another deflection and reaches an unmarked Pio Esposito in the middle of the area, where he beats Sportiello.



11' CHANCE - Thuram controls a long ball on the right and backheels it into the path of Dimarco. His cross finds Pio Esposito between Kolasinac and Scalvini, but the striker's header goes just wide of the far post.



7' Zalewski collects a misplaced headed clearance from Pio Esposito, cuts inside from the right and shoots, but Martinez gets down to save the central effort.



3' CHANCE - Mkhitaryan receives the ball in the penalty area and draws the Atalanta defence towards him before laying it off to Calhanoglu on the edge of the area. His powerful right-footed shot passes through the Atalanta players, but Kolasinac gets a foot to it and turns it behind for a corner.



0' INJURY - Carnesecchi suffers a knee problem during the warm-up. The goalkeeper was listed as a starter but has to withdraw. Sportiello plays.



0' Kick-off is at 20:45 at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo



ALL THE INFORMATION, STATISTICS, FACTS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE



ATALANTA V INTER: MATCH DETAILS



Atalanta 4-4 Inter



Scorers: 16' Pio Esposito (I) 32' Pio Esposito (I), 35' Elmas (A), 52' Pio Esposito (I), 72' De Ketelaere (A), 76' Sucic (pen.)(I), 81' De Ketelaere (A), 91' Kessie (pen.)(A)



ATALANTA (4-2-3-1): Sportiello; Bellanova, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Zappacosta; Kessie, Ederson (69' Pasalic); Elmas (69' Rowe), De Ketelaere, Zalewski (73' Raspadori); Krstovic.



Substitutes: Sonzogni, Sulemana, Scamacca, Samardzic, Kristensen, Obric, Idele, Bernasconi, Gaetano.



Manager: Sarri



INTER (3-5-2): J. Martinez; Pavard, Bastoni, Carlos Augusto; Spence, Barella (64' Jones), Calhanoglu (33' Sucic), Mkhitaryan (78' Stankovic), Dimarco (64' Akanji); Thuram, Pio Esposito (78' Lautaro).



Substitutes: Di Gennaro, Provedel, Stones, Luis Henrique, Diouf, Bisseck, Lavelli.



Manager: Chivu



Referee: Maresca



Booked: Scalvini (A), Zappacosta (A)



Sent off: -