Inter sign Sensi from Sassuolo on initial season-long loan deal

The Italy midfielder was the subject of transfer rumours regarding both Milan clubs, but the Nerazzurri have now been confirmed as his destination

have announced the signing of Stefano Sensi from on loan with the option of a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old midfielder made the breakthrough at international level with last November after impressing in .

He made 68 appearances for Sassuolo across the last three seasons, scoring five goals.

The Italian has been most often deployed as a defensive midfielder during his time in Serie A, but has also gained experience playing further forward in midfield.

Sassuolo's sporting director Giovanni Carnevali recently revealed Inter were the frontrunners to sign Sensi, who had also attracted rumoured interest from fierce rivals .

Carnevali also admitted that the club did not stand in the way of the player’s move to Inter in order to finance their new state of the art facility.

“In all honesty, we sold Sensi to Inter in order to finance the construction of the Mapei Center,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Antonio Conte's side have now confirmed an agreement with Sassuolo, paying a reported €5 million fee to take Sensi on loan for the 2019-20 campaign.

The club also have the right to purchase him in a year's time for around five times that amount, should he cement a place in Conte’s starting 11 this season.

Sensi represented Cesena in Serie B and San Marino Calcio on loan in Serie C prior to making the switch to Sassuolo in 2016.

The 23-year-old has been capped twice by Italy at senior level, making his debut in November 2018 against the USA.

The Nerazzurri have also added Valentino Lazaro and Diego Godin to their squad over recent days as they aim to improve upon last season's fourth-place finish, which ensured qualification for the UEFA .

Article continues below

The club have also been strongly linked with moves for attacking pair Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku throughout the transfer window.

Conte will be looking to lift his fourth Scudetto having won three in consecutive seasons with , but he will face a stern test in toppling his former employers – who have now won Serie A for eight seasons in a row.