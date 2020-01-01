Inter, Man Utd or Spurs: What comes next for out of sorts Godin?

The veteran has more than earned his reputation as one of the world's best thanks to his Atleti and Uruguay heroics, but this term has been a letdown

You cannot teach an old dog new tricks, the adage tells us. At 34, Diego Godin has certainly been around the block a fair few times, building a deserved reputation as one of the world's premier defenders thanks to his towering performances in the colours of and .

That reputation only makes his failure to stand out over the past season with all the more puzzling. Godin possesses a wealth of experience and a coach in Antonio Conte who is more than familiar with the finer points of defending; but the Uruguayan is nevertheless out of favour at San Siro and a prime candidate to move on once the summer transfer window is underway.

A large part of his woes can perhaps be explained tactically. Godin has always functioned most effectively with a single partner alongside him, flanked by two full-backs.

When Diego Simeone arrived at underachieving Atletico in December 2011 his backline was already complete. Godin and Miranda had just begun to strike up an understanding in front of the talented but raw loanee Thibaut Courtois. Under the Argentine's guidance that spine would become Europe's most formidable defence, winning Atleti in 2014 and a total of five major trophies.

At international level, too, alongside the brutal genius of Diego Lugano, Godin also walked in privileged company, with Uruguay taking the 2011 Copa America crown. And when both Lugano and Miranda moved on, Jose Gimenez was already waiting in the wings as a ready-made replacement for both club and country.

Conte's Inter, however, has proved a different prospect. The Italian has made heavy use of his preferred three-man backline this season, a system that has left Godin looking clumsy and out of place at times as he has struggled to adapt in his maiden campaign.

Far from the undisputed leading role he enjoyed at Atletico, he has started just 12 games this season, losing ground to youngster Alessandro Bastoni and sitting out the entirety of the Nerazzurri's 2-0 defeat to prior to the recess caused by Covid-19.

“I have spoken to Diego about how Serie A has changed and he told me he hasn't enjoyed the games and performances he had hoped for,” the defender's father-in-law Jose Herrera told Gazzetta dello Sport. Herrera himself was a tough-tackling defender during the 1980s and 1990s, who won a Copa America with Uruguay and had spells in at and .

“I think that after years in Madrid and the national team he has shown perfectly who he is. I told him not to listen to the voices and to grit his teeth. Defending in Italy is tough for all of us, even an expert like him... I think if he finds confidence he will be one of the best centre-backs in the championship.”

Whether he will have the time to get his confidence back is another matter. Inter are willing to listen to offers in the summer, with the player's hefty wages and the two years that remain on his contract key considerations even if Conte is prepared to give him another chance to show his mettle.

While Godin has been continuously linked with a move to in the past, and allegedly turned down the chance to join the club in the summer of 2018 at the last minute, the Reds are hesitant about entering the market for the Uruguayan.

He contradicts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's policy of buying young with an eye towards the future, and in any case the Norwegian does not see defence as a priority position when it comes to reinforcing over the summer.

The Inter man could also run up against the very same issues that have frustrated him in Milan. Solskjaer has turned ever more readily to a three-man backline over the course of 2019-20, notching notable wins over Chelsea and in the last few Premier League games before lockdown hit. All of his defenders, including Luke Shaw, have shown themselves comfortable at switching when needed; if Godin continues to struggle he may lack the versatility the in-form Reds require.

One enticing possibility could come in north London. Money is tight around and the club would have to convince Inter to come to an arrangement with Godin to rescind his contract to push through a transfer, but it is easy to imagine the Uruguayan thriving under the direction of Jose Mourinho and whipping into shape a Spurs defence that has looked positively wayward this season.

Whether he stays or goes this summer, it is fair to say that we are yet to see the last of Diego Godin. Usually so dependable and consistent at the back, the current term has been a letdown – but that should only give him more motivation to pick himself up and prove why he has been considered one of the world's best defenders for the best part of the last decade.