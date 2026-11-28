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Cristian Chivu, Inter's manager, spoke ahead of the match against Genoa.

He told DAZN:

"We need to bring consistency and continuity to what we often manage to do. Sometimes we switch off for a moment, and that doesn't do us any good. We need to find the continuity we've lacked a little."

"At the moment we only have three forwards. Lautaro contributed off the bench and we're glad to have him, but Pio's progress has been extraordinary. Tonight it's his turn to rest because he's done a lot. We're having to change our attacking setup a little. Today we've chosen Lautaro and Thuram. On Tuesday we might make different choices."

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"Jones is the one we're all waiting for. Today is a good opportunity for him and he needs to bring all his quality, experience and, above all, intensity, which he's lacked a little so far, but he's getting used to Italian football. He's been training consistently and today it's his turn."

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He added on Skysport :

"Against Genoa, we'll need to get everything right. We have to be ready in every respect and, after letting something slip against Atalanta, we need to do better and bring consistency to our league campaign."

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"Stankovic remains an option and sooner or later we'll let people see him. We've chosen this midfield today. We have plenty of options, and we make our choices based on the match, the team's balance and what we want to do."