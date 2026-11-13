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브루노 페르난데스, 마이클 캐릭 (Bruno Fernandes, Michael Carrick)Getty Images
Abdelmawgood Samir
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"Insolence": Bruno Fernandes's behaviour sparks the anger of Manchester United fans

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Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United captain, has sparked widespread controversy among the English club's fans after posting a farewell message to Michael Carrick, hours after the announcement of the manager's sacking, in a move that brought back to the surface previous disagreements between the two sides over tactical choices, and raised questions about the player's stance on the crisis the team is going through.

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According to the French website "Foot Mercato", Fernandes posted a photo of himself with Carrick on his Instagram account alongside a short message: "Thank you for everything, coach".

The post drew criticism from Manchester United fans. Many objected to the timing and felt the captain had fallen short of what was expected of him this season, especially as results and performances slid.

Angry comments poured in. One fan branded the Portuguese's behaviour "insolence", while another tore into his form across the campaign, arguing he was in no position to thank the coach after the way the team had played.

Others questioned the timing too, judging the message inappropriate while the club wrestles with a sporting crisis and prepares for a new chapter at coaching level.

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Previous stances from the captain only sharpened the criticism. He had publicly questioned Carrick's tactical approach after last month's heavy defeat to Como in the Champions League.

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Fernandes hit out at the lack of attacking pressure, arguing that leaving large spaces in front of opponents hands them the chance to grow in confidence and impose their style.

Speaking to "TNT Sports", the midfielder said the decision not to rely on individual pressing came from the coaching staff, and he pointed out that opposing teams were feeding off the spaces left open.

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Pressed on the coach's responsibility, he explained that setting the tactical approach was not his call. Even so, he stressed the need for more courage under pressure and the willingness to risk pressing high up the pitch.

He was not the only one, according to "The Sun". The newspaper reported that several experienced players inside the dressing room were unhappy with the new approach and preferred a return to the system Carrick used during his temporary spell last season, fuelling further controversy over the relationship between players and coaching staff.

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All of this follows Manchester United's decision to part ways with Carrick. A results crisis has dragged the team into the Premier League relegation zone, and preparations are under way for Mauricio Pochettino to take charge.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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