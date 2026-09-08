The thirty nominees for the Ballon d'Or landed today, Tuesday, and the list stirred mixed emotions at Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal, Cubarsi and Rodri (a Manchester City player last season) all made the cut, as did Ferran Torres, now at Paris Saint-Germain.

Two big names were missing from the Blaugrana ranks, though. Neither Pedri nor Raphinha secured a place, a snub made stranger by the fact that the Tenerife man finished eleventh in the previous edition while the Brazilian came fifth.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" branded the exclusion of the two Barcelona stars an injustice.

Pedri did not shine at the World Cup, where De la Fuente preferred Fabián in his position, but he played a pivotal role in Barcelona's successes.

Raphinha also failed to catch fire at the tournament, with Brazil among its biggest disappointments, and his club season fell short of the astonishing figures he posted in 2024-2025. Even so, his absence baffles on an expanded list that finds room for the likes of Sadio Mané, Julián Quiñones and Dayot Upamecano.

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This list will spark controversy given how many names it leaves out. Pedri and Raphinha are the perfect example, especially as both are currently in a rich vein of form.

Last season, Pedri played 43 matches for Barcelona, scoring twice and setting up 12 goals. More importantly, he pulled the strings for a side that dominated La Liga, lifted the Spanish Super Cup and came within a whisker of the Champions League final.

Raphinha, meanwhile, scored 21 goals and provided 8 assists in 33 matches. He was not at his peak, yet those numbers still impress.

Both are pillars of Hansi Flick's side, and this snub will surely fire them up to prove they belong among the elite of the world game.

Barcelona's Ballon d'Or hopes rest heavily on Lamine Yamal, though Rodri and even Pau Cubarsi may enter the running too.

The lad from the Rocafonda neighbourhood delivered an exemplary press conference on Tuesday, putting the collective above himself while quietly asserting his own standing.

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