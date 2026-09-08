A sickening moment for Borussia Dortmund and Karetsas. After 23 minutes at Signal Iduna Park, the Greek winger suddenly sat down on the turf without any contact from an opponent. Moments earlier, he had gone on a perfectly normal dribble and played a pass. He then raised his arm and called for treatment.

"When the doctors did not look at his legs at all and were only focused on his upper body, it sent a shiver down my spine. We would not wish something like that on anyone. Those are really horrible scenes we had to see there," explained Dortmund club icon Mats Hummels as a pundit on Prime Video.

Now Karetsas is on his way to hospital. As Borussia Dortmund announced, he complained of "circulatory problems". The Black and Yellows also gave an initial all-clear: "Kosta is doing as well as can be expected in the circumstances." Further examinations will now follow.

Terrible luck: who is currently injured at Borussia Dortmund?

A longer absence for Karetsas would be a major blow for Borussia Dortmund. New signing Giannis Konstantelias had already torn his cruciate ligament in his first Bundesliga appearance against Hamburger SV on the opening matchday and will be out for a long time.

Before the transfer window shut, Dortmund brought in Ethan Nwaneri on loan from Arsenal as his replacement at short notice. Nwaneri came on for Karetsas on Tuesday.

Defensive injuries are also mounting at Borussia Dortmund. Head coach Niko Kovac had to replace Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can and Filippo Mane in the clash against Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Ramy Bensebaini is still struggling after a chest contusion, but he would not have been eligible to play anyway because of his second yellow red card from the game at Atalanta Bergamo (1-4) in February.