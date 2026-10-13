In 2012, England's future record goalscorer and Bayern Munich's reliable source of goals was reportedly offered to Norwegian club Viking. The move fell through in curious circumstances, according to former Viking scout Gary Goodchild, who spoke ahead of his former club's Champions League clash with the German record champions on Tuesday (21.00 hrs/Prime Video).

"I was told he might be interested in coming to Viking," Goodchild told the newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad of events more than 14 years ago. At the time, "nobody" knew Kane. He was still waiting for his breakthrough at Tottenham Hotspur, who repeatedly sent him out on loan to Leyton Orient, Millwall FC, and later Norwich and Leicester City.

"The people I spoke to," Goodchild said, "felt that a loan to Scandinavia could do him good." The scout travelled to England to watch the talented Kane play up front for Millwall. But Kane missed the match through injury, leaving Goodchild none the wiser.

"Not long afterwards, he was in the first team" at Spurs, Goodchild said, "and the rest is history." On Tuesday, more than a decade later, Kane will finally play in Stavanger after all, in a Bayern Munich shirt.