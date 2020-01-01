Injured Etebo dropped for Getafe's trip to Real Valladolid

The Nigeria midfielder was forced off with an injury in Saturday's league draw against Eibar

Oghenekaro Etebo will not be travelling with for Tuesday's fixture against , the club has confirmed.

The loanee suffered a muscle injury after breaking his duck in the Spanish top-flight during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Eibar.

Etebo limped off after 69 minutes of action over the weekend, and he is yet to regain fitness ahead of Tuesday's visit to Valladolid.

On Monday, Jose Bordalas summoned 21 players for the game at the Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla with the Super Eagles midfielder missing but Togo's Djene Dakonam, 's Allan Nyom, 's Faycal Fajr and 's Amath Ndiaye made the selection.

Dakonam and Nyom have made themselves key players in Bordalas' defence this season, and they will be aiming for their 28th and 29th league appearances respectively.

Fajr and Ndiaye, on the other hand, have struggled for regular game time with the Moroccan making seven league appearances so far while the latter has four games under his belt.

CONVOCATORIA | ¡Estos son los elegidos por José Bordalás para viajar mañana a Valladolid! 🛫💙#VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/r8jf08pfOu — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) June 22, 2020

Etebo joined the Deep Blues from Stoke City on a short-term loan in January, and he has played in nine league matches so far, which include six starts.

The 24-year-old's absence in the middle of the park might be a worry for Getafe who have only lost three games the Nigerian has featured in.

They are fifth in La Liga table with 48 points after 30 games, four points adrift of fourth-placed and the qualification zone.

Getafe are yet to win a league match since March 1 with their last four outings ending in three draws and a defeat - against Granada.

Following his strike on Saturday, Etebo became the 21st Nigerian to score in the Spanish top-flight, joining the likes of Ikechukwu Uche, Finidi George, Mutiu Adepoju, Odion Ighalo, Obafemi Martins and Rashidi Yekini in the list.