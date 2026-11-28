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Ingolstadt vs Jahn Regensburg: Kick-off time
Ingolstadt host Jahn Regensburg in the 3. Liga, with the sides ninth and 14th in the table.
Achim Beierlorzer's Ingolstadt suffered a setback last time out. They lost 5-0 away to VfB Stuttgart II on 22 November.
Before that, they had put together a decent run. A 3-2 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf was followed by a 1-1 draw away to TSV Havelse. They had also beaten MSV Duisburg and RW Essen earlier in that run.
Jahn Regensburg arrive with a little more momentum. Sascha Hildmann's side beat Würzburger Kickers 2-1 on 21 November.
That win ended a run of mixed results. Regensburg had lost 2-1 to Meppen but beaten Hansa Rostock 2-1.
Both clubs need points to establish themselves in mid-table. Here's where to watch the match live.
This week: What's been happening at Ingolstadt and Jahn Regensburg?
Ingolstadt have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches. Most recently, they lost 5-0 away to VfB Stuttgart II. Before that, they beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-2. Across those five games, Ingolstadt scored seven goals and conceded nine.
Jahn Regensburg have two wins, one draw and two defeats. They won their most recent match 2-1 against Würzburger Kickers. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Meppen and drew 0-0 with Wehen Wiesbaden. Regensburg scored five goals and conceded five.
Ingolstadt vs Jahn Regensburg: Line-ups
Ingolstadt vs Jahn Regensburg Probable lineups
Manager
- A. Beierlorzer
Ingolstadt vs Jahn Regensburg: Form
Ingolstadt vs Jahn Regensburg: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Ingolstadt vs Jahn Regensburg: League tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|15
|11
|2
|2
|37
|19
|+18
|35
W
W
W
D
L
|2
|15
|10
|3
|2
|26
|13
|+13
|33
W
W
W
W
W
|3
|14
|10
|2
|2
|42
|19
|+23
|32
W
W
W
W
D
|4
|15
|8
|2
|5
|23
|19
|+4
|26
W
W
L
W
W
|5
|15
|7
|2
|6
|33
|28
|+5
|23
L
W
L
W
L
|6
|15
|6
|4
|5
|28
|24
|+4
|22
D
W
W
D
L
|7
|15
|7
|1
|7
|26
|22
|+4
|22
L
W
W
L
L
|8
|15
|6
|4
|5
|24
|24
|0
|22
W
L
W
L
D
|9
|14
|6
|3
|5
|27
|19
|+8
|21
L
W
W
W
D
|10
|14
|6
|3
|5
|19
|24
|-5
|21
L
W
D
W
W
|11
|15
|6
|2
|7
|24
|24
|0
|20
D
L
W
L
W
|12
|15
|5
|4
|6
|19
|21
|-2
|19
L
W
L
D
D
|13
|14
|5
|3
|6
|19
|20
|-1
|18
L
W
D
W
D
|14
|15
|5
|2
|8
|21
|29
|-8
|17
W
L
L
W
L
|15
|14
|4
|4
|6
|25
|24
|+1
|16
W
L
W
L
D
|16
|15
|4
|4
|7
|21
|29
|-8
|16
D
L
L
L
W
|17
|14
|3
|4
|7
|12
|17
|-5
|13
W
L
L
L
L
|18
|15
|3
|4
|8
|17
|30
|-13
|13
D
L
L
L
L
|19
|15
|3
|3
|9
|15
|34
|-19
|12
L
L
L
L
L
|20
|15
|2
|4
|9
|18
|37
|-19
|10
L
L
L
D
W