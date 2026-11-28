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Ingolstadt vs Jahn Regensburg: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 15 29 Nov 2026 - 13:30

Ingolstadt host Jahn Regensburg in the 3. Liga, with the sides ninth and 14th in the table.

Achim Beierlorzer's Ingolstadt suffered a setback last time out. They lost 5-0 away to VfB Stuttgart II on 22 November.

Before that, they had put together a decent run. A 3-2 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf was followed by a 1-1 draw away to TSV Havelse. They had also beaten MSV Duisburg and RW Essen earlier in that run.

Jahn Regensburg arrive with a little more momentum. Sascha Hildmann's side beat Würzburger Kickers 2-1 on 21 November.

That win ended a run of mixed results. Regensburg had lost 2-1 to Meppen but beaten Hansa Rostock 2-1.

Both clubs need points to establish themselves in mid-table. Here's where to watch the match live.

This week: What's been happening at Ingolstadt and Jahn Regensburg?

Ingolstadt have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches. Most recently, they lost 5-0 away to VfB Stuttgart II. Before that, they beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-2. Across those five games, Ingolstadt scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Jahn Regensburg have two wins, one draw and two defeats. They won their most recent match 2-1 against Würzburger Kickers. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Meppen and drew 0-0 with Wehen Wiesbaden. Regensburg scored five goals and conceded five.

Ingolstadt vs Jahn Regensburg: Line-ups

Ingolstadt vs Jahn Regensburg: Form

Ingolstadt vs Jahn Regensburg: Head-to-head record

Ingolstadt vs Jahn Regensburg: League tables