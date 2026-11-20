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Switzerland's Gianni Infantino, president of world football's governing body FIFA, has received a fresh boost in the race for the presidential election scheduled for 18 March 2027, after South America's ten federations unanimously declared their support for his candidacy. The move strengthens his position ahead of the eagerly awaited vote at the 77th FIFA Congress, which is due to be held in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

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The South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, said in an official statement on Friday that its ten member federations had renewed their support for Infantino, citing his leadership and the changes world football has undergone during his presidency.

The confederation's council took the decision unanimously at a meeting in the Colombian city of Barranquilla on the eve of the Copa Sudamericana final. According to the statement, backing for Infantino had already been settled at the FIFA Congress hosted by Paraguay in May 2025.

The endorsement arrives just as the race for the FIFA presidency takes shape. FIFA has named three candidates: Infantino, who is chasing a new term, France's Philippe Diallo and Japan's Kozo Tashima.

Media reports make the current president the clear favourite to keep his job, given the support he enjoys from a number of continental and national federations.

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South America's backing matters. Under FIFA's voting system, every member national federation gets one vote, regardless of its size or footballing stature.

There are 211 votes up for grabs, and victory requires an absolute majority of at least 106. That makes rallying support across the federations decisive in settling who becomes the next president.

Nobody was surprised by CONMEBOL's renewed support, since the confederation had already declared its backing for Infantino on previous occasions. But its latest stance follows disagreements in recent months over certain decisions on the governance of world football.

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Last August, CONMEBOL raised concerns over what it called repeated unilateral measures, taken without dialogue or the established institutional mechanisms for handling such matters.

Those reservations centred on a controversial project to sell stakes in World Cup rights, which ultimately failed and drew objections in some football circles. Despite that, CONMEBOL insisted its support for Infantino's candidacy had never wavered. It pointed to its assessment of his leadership and the changes the game has seen in recent years, signalling that the ten federations still back him despite the disagreements over certain issues.