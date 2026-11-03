A press report on Tuesday accused Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, of exploiting his special relationship with US President Donald Trump in an illegal matter.

According to "The Sun", the FIFA president used his connections with Trump to secure a work permit for his "illegal" maid in the United States.

Yajarlin del Socorro Fernandez, who was born in Nicaragua, lost her US residence permit after Trump cancelled the agreements for four Central American countries in June 2025.

Fernandez worked for Infantino at his Miami home, and she stayed on his payroll.

The FIFA president then allegedly enlisted former US Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro to smooth her path to remaining in Florida, even though her application gave a wrong address.

The "New York Post" reported that Fernandez, aged 33, was living at Infantino's home on the millionaires' row at One Thousand Museum, where David Beckham recently sold a penthouse apartment for 18 million pounds sterling.

Her application for a "C11" visa, granted in early 2026 and later withdrawn, gave a different address.

FIFA declined to comment. The revelation lands amid only a partial response from Infantino and Zurich officials to UEFA's demands for the full disclosure of three sets of documents.

European officials want to see everything relating to the failed plan by FIFA Forward Enterprises to sell a stake in the World Cup to private sector investors, the decision to award Trump the FIFA Peace Prize, and Infantino's role in overturning the automatic red card suspension of US striker Folarin Balogun during the World Cup.

FIFA had promised full access last month. Now they have told members of the governing council, including English Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt, that they must travel to Zurich to view what were described as "key" documents, with no photographs allowed and no information to be disclosed.

UEFA have only two weeks to find a candidate to challenge Infantino in the presidential election scheduled for next March in Morocco.

Ramon Vega, the former Tottenham defender, has announced his intention to run against Infantino for the FIFA presidency.

The election will take place at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco.