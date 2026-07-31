An unprecedented crisis has erupted inside world football's governing body after Carlos Cordeiro, one of FIFA president Gianni Infantino's closest advisers, announced his immediate resignation in protest at what he called a "flagrant plot to sell the World Cup". The move leaves Infantino more isolated than ever and has deepened global anger at the controversial plan.

Cordeiro walked in direct response to a proposal to set up a FIFA subsidiary, the "FIFA Forward Foundation", to oversee the World Cup and open the door to private investors buying permanent stakes in the sport's most valuable tournament. He branded the plan "a mortgaging of football's future without convincing justification".

His resignation lands as the heaviest blow to Infantino yet. It puts the future of the FIFA Forward Foundation and the entire privatisation plan on the line, with the biggest continental confederations lining up to reject it and threatening an outright boycott of the tournament.

Continental rejection and a boycott threat

The fury was not confined to executive offices. England and every nation within UEFA have pledged to boycott future tournaments if the deal goes through. CONCACAF and the Asian confederation swiftly followed with blunt statements of rejection, a rare consensus that now besieges the FIFA president.

"A bad deal for football"

Cordeiro, the former president of the United States Soccer Federation and former vice-chairman of the board at Goldman Sachs, did not hold back in a statement reported by Sky News: "As a senior adviser to the FIFA president, a former banker, and a lifelong lover of football, I cannot stay silent while FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup."

He added: "I had no role in this proposal, and I strongly oppose it. It is a bad deal for the member associations, a bad deal for football, and a bad deal for the long-term future of the game."

"FIFA does not need the money"

Turning to the figures, Cordeiro tore the plan's justifications apart, insisting that "FIFA possesses enormous financial resources, billions of dollars in reserves, and has no debt. The president himself pointed to revenues that reached 15 billion dollars between 2022 and 2026. If the associations need additional investment to develop the game, FIFA already has the ability to provide it from its current resources."

He added: "Selling a permanent stake in football's most valuable asset to raise 4.2 billion dollars is illogical. This economic success was not a coincidence, but the fruit of the efforts of professionals who shattered FIFA's commercial records. To now be asked to believe that we need external investors to achieve greater value, I reject this proposal."

Infantino holds firm and a salary of one million weekly

Infantino is pressing ahead regardless of the storm. The Sun revealed that the proposed deal would hand the ambitious FIFA president a salary of one million pounds a week, fuelling accusations that he is putting personal interests above the good of the game.