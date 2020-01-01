Indian Football: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launches enJogo BBFS app

Bhaichung Bhutia has invited Indian national team players to try out the mobile application...

Union Minster for Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, launched the enJogo football training mobile application for children through an online webinar, on Friday afternoon.

The mobile application, developed by the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), has stated their aim was to make football education accessible to every boy and girl in the country and create platforms and pathways for their growth and development.



"With the app you have transparency into what your child is learning in each training session, details about our coaches and also all our training centres across the country," reads the description of the app.

During the online launch ceremony, Managing Director of BBFS and former striker Bhaichung Bhutia was of the opinion that the app will give players a platform to train and learn utilising professional methods.

"We have really worked hard for 10 years. The idea of BBFS was to give players a good platform and train them. During this Covid (Coronavirus pandemic) period, it was important for us to go digital and create an app (enJogo) to train children from their home.

"This app is not only for children but is also open for professional footballers and (Indian) national team players to use," added the former skipper.

BBFS co-founder Kishore Taid threw more light on the app.

"Within three weeks of lockdown we digitized the app and provided to 2000 users. Now after four months, we are opening it to the public. Most people don't have football technical support. We are here to solve that and democratize the football revolution."

Union Minister for Youth and Sports Affairs, Kiren Rijiju felt that the app had the possibility to help talented youngsters realise their potential.

"This app will revolutionize football in India. Everybody is apprehensive about going outside during the pandemic. We had to work out various SOPs and protocols just to allow elite athletes to train. Hence this app is amazing as it will help us to harness talent."