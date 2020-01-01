East Bengal centenary quiz: Test your knowledge with our 'Sharp Minds' challenge

The Red and Golds are celebrating 100 years of existence on Saturday. Time to celebrate a historic institution...

are celebrating their centenary on Saturday, a historic occasion for one of Indian football's biggest clubs.

The Red and Golds were founded on August 1, 1920. As their fans and the Indian football fraternity celebrate the Kolkata giants, we have a quiz on their history for you.

This edition of Goal 's 'Sharp Minds' quiz is for the fans of the Red and Golds.

As we see football take a backseat among the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, here's your chance to while away some time.

We will bring you a set of 10 questions, a mixture of easy and tough ones, every week on Indian football. Try answering them on your own (without googling, we hope) and see how much you know about Indian football.

Share your scores with others and showboat. The latest edition of Sharp Minds is right here. Have fun.

NOTE : You are welcome to contact us through social media, if you need any clarification on the answers. We will try, to the best of our abilities, to explain.