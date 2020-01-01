Indian Football: AIFF Executive Committee to meet next week to discuss '3+1' foreign player rule

The Executive Committee is set to discuss the recommendation made by the Technical Committee...

The All Football Federation’s (AIFF) Executive Committee is set to convene a meeting early next to week to discuss the implementation of the '3+1' foreign player regulation in Indian football, Goal can confirm.

Earlier today, the AIFF Technical Committee, chaired by Shyam Thapa, had recommended that the (ISL) and should follow the AFC guidelines and adhere to the 3+1 rule from the 2021-22 season onwards.

According to the AFC regulations for its club competitions, a team can field a maximum of four overseas players which includes three foreigners of any nationality and one player from an AFC member nation.

The Indian Super League's existing player regulations are likely to remain in force next season, as Goal reported earlier today.

will have three representatives in AFC's club tournaments next season. The ISL league stage winner , the merged entity of ISL champions and I-League champions , ATK-Mohun Bagan, and ISL runners-up are set to represent India in Asia next season.

The ISL and I-League clubs, as it stands, are not required to sign an Asian player in their squad teams but this is now set to change. A reduction in the number of foreign players in the squad could also turn out to be a good move.