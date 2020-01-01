2nd Division I-League quiz: Test your knowledge with our 'Sharp Minds' challenge!

How much do you know about the third tier of professional football in India?

The 2019-20 2nd Division is yet to be completed, with the final stages set to be held in the next couple of months if all goes to plan.

How much do you know about the third tier of professional football in which came into existence in 2008?

This edition of Goal 's 'Sharp Minds' quiz is for the fans who remember what such moments from the 2nd Division I-League.

As we see football take a backseat among the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, here's your chance to while away some time.

We will bring you a set of 10 questions, a mixture of easy and tough ones, every week on Indian football. Try answering them on your own (without googling, we hope) and see how much you know about Indian football.

Share your scores with others and showboat. The latest edition of Sharp Minds is right here. Have fun.

NOTE : You are welcome to contact us through social media, if you need any clarification on the answers. We will try, to the best of our abilities, to explain.