India to regroup for national camp on October 3 in Guwahati

Igor Stimac have asked his players to convene on October 3 to prepare for the World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh...

head coach Igor Stimac will once again get to work with his men from October 3, in Guwahati, Goal can confirm.

The Blue Tigers will next lock horns against Bangladesh on October 15, in Kolkata and the Croatian does not want to leave any stone unturned to pick up three points against 's neighbours.

Although the coach is yet to decide on the final list of players that he wishes to summon but we should not expect any major changes in the squad.

In their last outing, India pulled off a historic result against as the Maroons were held to a 0-0 draw at their own backyard. India were also missing several key players in Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri - both of them had good games against Oman last Thursday. But teamwork ensured they were not missed. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood tall under the sticks and made numerous saves to deny from finding the back of the net.

India are now third on the table with a point behind Qatar and Afghanistan respectively.