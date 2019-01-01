India: Mumbai City defender Anwar Ali takes medical leave
India and Mumbai City defender Anwar Ali has withdrawn from the Mumbai City camp due to a heart problem.
The 19-year-old has been an integral part of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental team Indian Arrows, playing 34 matches in the last two seasons in the I-League during his loan stint from Mumbai City.
The youngster started all three group matches for India at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. A year later, he was roped in by the Islanders for Rs 30 lakh, a then-record fee for an 18-year-old.
He was recently called up to the senior team by India head coach Igor Stimac but during a medical done in Mumbai, a heart problem was diagnosed.
The former Minerva defender will consult with expert doctors in Rennes, France to confirm the diagnosis and chart out a plan for rehabilitation. Mumbai City and the All India Football Federation has offered full support to the player for the same.