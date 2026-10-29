Vitinha enjoyed a superb season to take third place in the 2025 Ballon d'Or, but the Paris Saint-Germain star has slid down the order this year. The Portugal international ended up fourteenth in the final standings.

He finished behind Rodri in fourth, Fabian Ruiz in tenth, Jude Bellingham in eleventh, Pau Cubarsi in twelfth and team-mate Achraf Hakimi in thirteenth.

According to French outlet "Foot Mercato", Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique reckons Vitinha deserved far better.

"No, it does not impress me because I know him well," Enrique said. "What he adds to the team is completely different. It is always a pleasure for me to have a player with these technical and physical qualities."

"He is incredibly talented," he added. "I am very happy to have a player of this level, and he deserves a better ranking in the Ballon d'Or award."

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane claimed the 2026 Ballon d'Or, the first of his career. He finished ahead of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe in second and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal in third.