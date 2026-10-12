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Inter Miami CF v D.C. UnitedGetty Images Sport
Jochen Tittmar
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Including an Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder! Lionel Messi picks ten stars of the new generation

Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF
L. Messi
C. Uzun

Shortly after his emotional farewell to the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi names ten youngsters who could shape the future of football in a promotional campaign with sportswear manufacturer Adidas.

Max Dowman is among the players the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner believes could make a major breakthrough on the world stage in the coming years. The Arsenal talent has made 15 senior appearances for the Gunners so far.

Last season, the 16-year-old Englishman made six Premier League appearances, won the league title and received the "Premier League Home Grown Debutant of the Season" award.

Messi also picked 19-year-old Crystal Palace forward Zavier Gozo, who made his debut against Manchester City this season and has since won his first USA cap. Boca Juniors' Tomas Aranda is the only Argentinian talent on the list. The 19-year-old has made 14 appearances in his first season as a professional and impressed Messi enough to earn a nomination in the match between Argentina and the USA.

With four World Cup appearances for Mexico already to his name, 17-year-old Club Tijuana player Gilberto Mora is one of the more prominent names on the list. Turkey international Can Uzun also made the cut. The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder has scored 19 goals and provided 12 assists in 65 Bundesliga matches so far.

Hamburger SV's Lotta Wrede features on Lionel Messi's high-profile list

Completing the men's selection are Dutchman Kees Smit of AZ Alkmaar and Jesus Rodriguez, who plays under coach Cesc Fabregas at Como 1907 in Italy.

In women's football, Messi named Hamburger SV's Lotta Wrede and Olympique Lyon's Giovanna Waksman. Chelsea's Chloe Sarwie is also on the list. The 17-year-old attacker has made seven senior appearances and is in the England U20 squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Messi has picked out young talent in similar initiatives before. Last year, he nominated Rio Ngumoha, who established himself as an important option at Liverpool under coach Andoni Iraola and, against Newcastle in May 2025, became the youngest goalscorer in the club's history.

Also on last year's list were Andrey Santos, who moved from Chelsea to Manchester United, and Kendry Paez, who is currently on loan from Chelsea to River Plate and has already made 27 international appearances for Ecuador despite his young age.

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