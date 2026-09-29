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Saudi Arabia v China - FIFA World Cup Asian 3rd Qualifier Group CGetty Images Sport
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In video: Saudi striker scores his first goals for the national team at the age of 33

Saudi Arabia vs Iraq
Saudi Arabia
Iraq
Gulf Cup
A. Al Salem
Saudi Arabia
Iraq

A rare occurrence in the ranks of Saudi Arabia

Al-Qadsiah forward Abdullah Al-Salem pulled off a rare feat in football on Tuesday, scoring his first international goal for Saudi Arabia at the age of 33.

Saudi Arabia saw off Iraq 2-0 at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah in the third and final round of the Gulf Cup group stage.

Al-Salem broke the deadlock in the 54th minute. He pounced on a dropped ball from Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil and turned it into an empty net.

That strike was his first for Saudi Arabia in what was only his fourth cap.

His journey began in March of last year, when French coach Hervé Renard handed him a maiden call-up at the age of 32.

Since then, the Al-Qadsiah forward has come off the bench against China in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, then the United States and Mexico at the 2025 Gold Cup, before finally making his first start against Iraq.

The 33-year-old boasts a fine career in the Saudi Roshn League, having turned out for a host of clubs. He spent the second half of the 2018-2019 season on loan at Al-Nassr, then played for Al-Khaleej, Al-Ettifaq, Al-Fayha and, most recently, Al-Qadsiah.

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