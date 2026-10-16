In video: Saudi journalist: this player will end Salem Al-Dawsari's career with Al-Hilal

Salem Al Dawsari's Al Hilal career will be over at the end of this season, according to a Saudi journalist, with the club set to sign a new player in the summer window.

Abdulaziz Al Muraisel told "Nabd Tuwaiq": "Hammam Al Hammami will move to Al Hilal and close the Salem Al Dawsari file."

Al Hammami's contract talks with Al Shabab have stalled, according to press reports, with the two sides unable to reach an agreement. Several clubs are circling.

Al Muraisel added: "The defence that Al Hilal's fans put up for Salem Al Dawsari will transfer to Hammam Al Hammami, and he deserves that at the present time, given what he has produced with the Saudi national team."

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That reputation is well earned. Al Hammami took the best player award at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", driving Saudi Arabia to the title with a goal in the 2-0 final win over the UAE.

Al Dawsari, meanwhile, hasn't kicked a ball for Al Hilal all season. He underwent surgery while on international duty at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

His route back looks even narrower now. Al Hilal have brought in two foreign players for the left wing role, Dutchman Crysencio Summerville and Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, leaving "the Tornado" with little room to force his way back.