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FC Barcelona v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed
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In video: Raphinha's brace puts him above Neymar and Rivaldo in Barcelona's history

Raphinha
Neymar
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Barcelona
Aston Villa
Champions League
Brazil
Spain
England

Raphinha outshines the legends on a night at the Camp Nou

Raphinha wrote himself into the Barcelona history books with a stunning display against Aston Villa on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League.

The Brazilian struck twice as Barça saw off the English side 3-0 in the fourth round of the league phase.

His first arrived in the 52nd minute, a strike from the edge of the box. Twelve minutes later he doubled the lead, following up a Joao Cancelo cross to make it 2-0.

That brace took his season tally to 19 goals and three assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

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According to statistics from "Mister Chip", Raphinha now sits top of the list of highest-scoring Brazilians in a Barcelona shirt in the Champions League, with 23 goals.

He's moved clear of compatriots Rivaldo on 22 and Neymar da Silva on 21.

The winger also cracked the all-time top 10 of highest-scoring Brazilians in the competition, drawing level with former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino.

Neymar leads that list with 43 goals for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

There was more. Raphinha matched Robert Lewandowski as Barça's third-highest scorer in the Champions League, and he's now just two goals shy of second-placed Luis Suarez. Lionel Messi tops the list with 120.

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