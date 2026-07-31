Morocco snatched a late 1-0 win over Algeria on Thursday evening at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, currently being held in Morocco.

The deadlock held until the 84th minute. That was when Sanaa Messoudi struck the winner for the hosts.

Victory lifted Morocco to 6 points at the top of Group A, while Algeria stayed frozen on 3 points in second place.

On goal difference, Algeria edge out third-placed Senegal. Kenya prop up Group A with no points.

Morocco had opened their campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over Kenya, while Algeria beat Senegal 2-0.

Messoudi's goal carries extra weight for a side chasing redemption. The Morocco women's team finished runners-up at the last Africa Cup of Nations, losing 3-2 to Nigeria.