Al-Hilal's new star Gabriel Martinelli could not hide his delight at joining the Saudi giants during the current summer transfer window and making his debut for the club.

Al-Hilal beat Al-Shabab 2-0 on Friday evening at the SHG Arena, in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The Brazilian featured for Al-Hilal for the first time just 24 hours after the club announced his signing from Arsenal. He replaced Sultan Al-Mandash in the 67th minute but failed to score or register an assist.

Speaking to Saudi Arabia's "Al-Ekhbariya" channel after the final whistle, the Brazilian star said: "I am very happy with the win, and of course I need some time to adapt, in a new country, new surroundings, and with a new team and new team-mates."

He added: "I am happy to be here. This is a new chapter in my life and my family's life. Everyone here is happy, and I am extremely excited."

From the moment he came on, Martinelli lined up on the right wing, a position that is not his preferred one, before switching to the left flank in the closing minutes following the departure of Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville.

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