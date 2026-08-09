Manchester City, under their new Italian manager Enzo Maresca, secured a thrilling 3-1 win over Spain's Atletico Madrid in a friendly played on Sunday at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

Jorge Dominguez had put Atletico ahead in the 43rd minute. City flipped the game in the second half with two quick goals from Egyptian star Omar Marmoush in the 57th and 59th minutes, before Algeria international Rayan Ait-Nouri added a third in the 90th to seal the win.

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South Korea's Lee Kang-in made his first appearance in an Atletico Madrid shirt after coming on as a substitute.

Semenyo carved out both of Marmoush's goals, the Ghanaian tearing down Atletico's right defensive flank, while Ait-Nouri finished off a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Next up for City is the Community Shield against fellow English side Arsenal, scheduled for next Sunday. It will be Maresca's first official fixture in charge, following the departure of legendary manager Pep Guardiola from the Etihad at the end of last season.



