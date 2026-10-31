Bayern Munich suffered three blows in today's 2-2 draw with visitors Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena, in the eighth round of the Bundesliga. Morocco's Ismael Saibari, Germany's Serge Gnabry and France's Michael Olise all picked up injuries and had to leave the pitch.

Max Eberl, Bayern Munich's sporting director, told German newspaper "abendzeitung": "The two injuries (Saibari and Gnabry) are slightly bigger than we expected."

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"As for Michael Olise, it doesn't seem to be that bad, but we are still waiting for the tests," Eberl added.

Video clips showed Saibari leaving the Allianz Arena on crutches after the match. Olise walked out normally.

Assistant coach Aaron Danks spoke about the injuries too. "Saibari's injury was in the ankle, and it looks fairly serious. As for Gnabry, he suffered a muscle injury, and I'm not sure about Michael's condition either in the final minutes. The medical staff will play a very important role now in helping all the players to recover."

Turning to the game itself, he said: "We have mixed feelings. We are very happy with the performance, especially in the second half. I think we imposed good control on the match, and as we talked about before the game, the opponent has a very strong defensive record, but we managed to find many ways to create chances today."

"In the end, we feel disappointed not to have secured the win, but I have to analyse the match for the players, and explain that the performance was there, and that they did everything correctly. We had the right moments, but things didn't go our way today," Danks continued.