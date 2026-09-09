Al-Nassr gratefully accepted a gift from their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Hilal, closing in on the summit of the Saudi Roshn League after a hard-fought win over visitors Abha.

The 2-1 victory came at Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday, in the sixth round of the Roshn League.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. The Portuguese star turned a corner from Brazilian Angelo into the net with a header.

Abdullah Al-Hamdan doubled the lead in the 58th minute, pouncing on a loose ball inside the penalty area and turning it home.

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Nabil Fekir then complicated matters in the final quarter of an hour. The Frenchman pulled one back with a surprise free kick in the 75th minute.

Abha went hunting for a last-gasp equaliser, threatening to catch Al-Nassr off guard more than once, but they couldn't find it.

"Al-Alami" rediscovered their winning tune after tasting their first defeat last Saturday, a 1-2 loss to Al-Ittihad in the fifth round.

Victory lifted Al-Nassr to 15 points and second place, level with Al-Hilal but behind on goal difference. The leaders had lost 1-2 to Neom on Monday.

Abha, meanwhile, slumped to a fifth defeat of the season. Stuck on a single point, they sit eighteenth and last.