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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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In video: Al-Hilal president refutes manipulation accusations and reveals the behind-the-scenes of Benzema's departure

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
K. Benzema
Saudi Arabia
France

The French striker left the club after half a season since his signing.

Al-Hilal president Prince Nawaf bin Saad has hit back at accusations of financial manipulation levelled at the club, following the big-money deals struck by "the Boss" this summer.

In comments relayed by Saudi journalist Maan Al-Quwaiei, Prince Nawaf bin Saad said: "Al-Hilal is the only club that announces its financial statements, and I have previously stated the size of the financial support from Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal."

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He added: "All the figures are available and accounted for, and the Public Investment Fund represents the state, so everyone must respect those bodies and hold them in great regard, because what is happening now is an accusation against the state's institutions of manipulation."

The president went on: "The two bodies most subjected to accusations are the Public Investment Fund and the Ministry of Sport, and this should not be the case. We must respect the state's institutions, and whoever does this does not realise the seriousness of what they are doing. We are in a state governed by Sharia before the law."

Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR

Nawaf bin Saad also lifted the lid on the financial settlement agreed with French striker Karim Benzema, who left after just half a season following his winter move from Al-Ittihad.

He explained: "I thank Karim (Benzema) for the dealings, which were conducted with complete class and professionalism. The decision for his departure was a sporting one, and he accepted the decision. He is a great player, he was not excluded, but the contract with him was terminated by mutual agreement."

The Al-Hilal chief continued: "With the presence of (Ollie) Watkins, Karim's chances of playing decreased, and they did exist, but he had to be told honestly about the general situation of the club, and the settlement was carried out well, reflecting the cooperation that took place between the club and the player."

Rounding off, he said: "Karim is a great player, and he has a very great history, and he is an important player in the history of world football, and we wish him success."

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