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Al-Ahly-SC-vs-Zamalek-SC-Final-Game-of-41st-Africa-Clubs-ChampioAFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

In video: Al-Ahly overcome Zamalek to snatch Handball World Cup bronze

Zamalek SC
Al Ahly SC
Egypt

Egypt's Al Ahly claimed bronze at the Handball Club World Cup, seeing off rivals Zamalek 30-25 in the third-place play-off at the New Administrative Capital Arena on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils controlled most of the contest, going into the break 19-13 ahead.

Zamalek never found a way back in the second half. Al Ahly saw it out comfortably, and Saif Hany "Fox" collected the man of the match award.

Al Ahly's campaign had opened with a 23-31 defeat to Hungary's Veszprem, before a thumping 35-17 win over Kuwait's Burgan.

A precious 30-27 victory over Fuchse Berlin then wrapped up the group stage.

Zamalek, for their part, began with a 40-17 win over the United States' Los Angeles, then brushed aside Morocco's Derb Sultan 42-17.

Defeat to Barcelona followed in the third round, 29-39, before Zamalek edged Brazil's Pinheiros 28-27.





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