Dammam witnessed a footballing epic. The Eastern Province derby between Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ettifaq ended in a thrilling three-all draw in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League, with Al-Qadsiah spurning a golden chance to top the table.

A Qadsiah storm in three minutes

Al-Qadsiah opened the match under Irish manager Brendan Rodgers in his familiar style, built on lethal counter-attacks and blistering pace.

The side needed only three minutes to stun their guests. In the 12th minute, the impressive full-back Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat surged forward and delivered a precise cross that Mexican Julian Quinones, last season's top scorer in the league, expertly turned into the net.

Less than three minutes later, the same scene played out again. Ghana's Bonsu Baah led a counter-attack and slid the ball into the box for Italian Mateo Retegui, who fired home the second in the 15th minute. The Al-Qadsiah stands erupted with chants of "the Dammam storm blows".

The striking numbers behind these stars tell the story of that attacking brilliance. Despite playing as a right-back, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat has racked up six goal contributions in seven matches, with three goals and three assists.

Quinones, meanwhile, lifted his tally to four contributions with three goals and an assist. Retegui carried on his fine form with six goals in eight matches across all competitions.

The Knight of Al-Dahna refuses to surrender

Al-Ettifaq, nicknamed the Knight of Al-Dahna, proved the night in Dammam was far from over. In the 26th minute, an organised attack began with Ivorian Abdullah and a clever touch from Frenchman N'Golo Kante before the ball reached Bersant Celina, who superbly pulled one back.

Fresh from the break, Al-Ettifaq kept up the pressure until the equaliser arrived in the 64th minute through Spaniard Alvaro Medran, turning the derby on its head amid hysterical joy in the green stands and the chant of the famous commentator, "the Knight has returned to you and is still in the saddle of his steed".

A crazy scenario in the final minutes

Just when everyone thought the match was heading for a draw, substitute Mohammed Hamad Al-Qahtani stole the spotlight. His go-ahead goal for Al-Qadsiah in the 81st minute led the Knights of Khobar to believe they had settled the top clash.

The response came swiftly and fatally. Swede Jordan Larsson struck in the 85th minute for the third equaliser, settling a crazy derby three goals to three.

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Al-Qadsiah squander top spot

That thrilling draw cost Al-Qadsiah the chance to sit alone at the top. They moved to 16 points from seven matches, with five wins, a draw and a defeat, sixteen goals scored and eight conceded, settling in second place behind leaders Al-Ittihad on 17 points and just one point ahead of third-placed Al-Hilal, who have fifteen points from six matches.

Al-Ettifaq, for their part, climbed to eleven points in seventh place after showing great character and a commendable comeback against one of the league's strongest teams this season.