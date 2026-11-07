Saudi media figure Walid Al-Faraj sparked controversy after claiming that the Saudi Roshn League is made up of 4 teams, while the role of the rest of the clubs is merely to make up the numbers.

On his programme "Rotana Sport with Walid" on the "Rotana Khalijia" channel, Ahmed put a question to Al-Faraj on behalf of the viewers, asking why nobody talks about the other Roshn League clubs beyond the big four.

Al-Faraj replied: "The stands are empty, there is only this quartet. I respect and appreciate all the clubs, but do you think the eighteen clubs taking part in the league championship have the same impact?"

He added: "There are only 4 clubs in the country that represent the hard core of following, attendance, marketing and money, and the rest make up the numbers. Proving your presence is not about raising your voice, but about being present inside the stadium."

To back up his point, the media figure ran through the biggest crowds of the current Roshn League season so far. Al-Hilal top the list with 107,688 fans, followed by Al-Ittihad on 103,215.

Al-Nassr sit third with 101,054, then Al-Qadsiah on 62,530. Al-Fateh drew 38,819, while Al-Ahli came sixth with 38,779.