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Ali Lajami, the Saudi Arabia defender, considered that the international ranking will be a motivation for his teammates to beat South Korea in the friendly match between the two sides.

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Saudi Arabia will face South Korea tomorrow, Friday, in their first friendly of their current camp in the Qatari capital Doha, as they prepare for the fixtures ahead.

What did Ali Lajami say before the South Korea match?

Speaking to the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" 24 hours before the match, Lajami said: "During the camp we focused on correcting the mistakes we made in the Gulf Cup."

Saudi Arabia had been crowned champions of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", after a clean 2-0 win over the UAE in the final. It was their first title in 23 years.

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The Saudi defender continued: "We are going into both matches with the aim of achieving victory and improving our international ranking. Facing South Korea and Uzbekistan gives us greater motivation to produce good performances, and we are looking to come away with wins in both matches."

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Ranked 55th in the world and fifth in Asia in the official FIFA standings, Saudi Arabia sit behind South Korea, who are 31st.

Saudi Arabia at full strength

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Saudi Arabia go into the South Korea match at full strength. Al-Ahli striker Firas Al-Buraikan took part in group training for the first time during the current break yesterday, Wednesday, having recovered from the injury he sustained.

Al-Buraikan had missed Saudi Arabia's group training during the first two days with a cold, which cast doubt over his availability for the South Korea match.

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His return leaves Saudi Arabia with no absentees against South Korea, especially as Saud Abdulhamid, the Lens right-back, also joined training for the first time the day before yesterday, Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia will play another friendly at the Doha camp, against Uzbekistan, on Tuesday 17 November.

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The truth about Donis leaving Saudi Arabia

Saudi media figure Abdulrahman Al-Humaidi, presenter of the programme "Nadina" on "MBC 1", had claimed Greek coach Georgios Donis would leave his post as Saudi Arabia's head coach with a 99% probability.

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Donis hit back in comments to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah": "I am not concerned by the rumours put out from time to time about my professional future with Saudi Arabia."

He added: "What concerns me at the moment is developing the team and focusing on the work. I have the experience to deal with what is going on around my professional future, and I will give the best I have to serve Saudi football."

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The coach's comments extended a statement issued by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, as reported by the Saudi channel "Al-Ekhbariya", denying any plan to sack him and confirming he would stay in post.

That marked the second time the federation has denied news of Donis's departure, having done so previously last October.

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Some reports had claimed the Saudi federation intended to sign Spaniard Roberto Martinez, the former Portugal head coach, to lead the team at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in place of Donis.

The news stirred anger in Saudi football circles, especially given the limited time before the start of the Asian tournament, prompting the federation to issue its denial.

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Yet the postponement of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup from January to December of next year has revived the debate over whether Donis could be sacked, given the ample time now available before the tournament.