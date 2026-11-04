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Al Nassr v Al Kholood - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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In the video: Saudi journalist: Ronaldo's fanbase is bigger than Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal!

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

An attention-grabbing statement

A Saudi journalist sparked controversy after claiming that Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of Saudi club Al-Nassr, has more fans than his current team, as well as more than their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Hilal.

Speaking on the programme "Rotana Sport with Walid", Saudi journalist Ahmed Al-Fuhaid said: "This may anger many people, but Cristiano Ronaldo's fanbase is bigger than that of Al-Nassr."

He explained: "Cristiano Ronaldo is supported by hundreds of millions around the world, and he has a very large fanbase around the world. The numbers, the history and the facts prove this, whatever anyone may deny."

The remarks angered another Saudi journalist, Mohammed Al-Anzi, who hit back: "That's not true, Al-Nassr's popularity is higher than Ronaldo's." He then posed a question: "Does Cristiano Ronaldo have more fans than Al-Hilal?"

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Al-Fuhaid didn't flinch. "That's correct. I don't have those complexes, and I just said so. I'm not going to invent information or a fact of my own. The numbers are there for everyone to see, but it's a matter of logic."

Ronaldo has been at Al-Nassr since January 2023, joining on a free transfer after terminating his contract with former club Manchester United.

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