Mohamed El Shenawy stood tall. The Al Ahly of Egypt goalkeeper saved Anthony Gordon's penalty in the 90+1 minute to deny Barcelona a third goal at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The referee had pointed to the spot after Al Ahly right-back Ahmed Eid brought Gordon down, but the England international failed to beat El Shenawy. Barcelona still ran out 2-1 winners.

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Egypt international Hamza Abdelkarim opened the scoring against his former side in the 30th minute. Raphinha doubled the lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time in the 45th.

Ahmed Sayed Zizo pulled one back for Al Ahly in the 51st minute, racing through one-on-one and firing a powerful strike into the Blaugrana net.

The Red Giant felt they deserved a penalty of their own in the 72nd minute. Ahmed Nabil Koka went down after a collision with young Barcelona player Brian Farinas as he tried to deal with a cross, but the referee waved play on.

This was the 61st edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy, and the first ever to feature an African team.

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