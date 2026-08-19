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Goal.com
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FBL-ESP-JOAN GAMPER-BARCELONA-AL AHLYAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

In the video: El Shenawy saves Barcelona's penalty

Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC
Barcelona
Al Ahly SC
Club Friendlies
Elche vs Barcelona
Elche
LaLiga
A. Gordon
M. El Shenawy
Spain
Egypt
England

The Egypt goalkeeper denied the hosts a third goal.

Mohamed El Shenawy stood tall. The Al Ahly of Egypt goalkeeper saved Anthony Gordon's penalty in the 90+1 minute to deny Barcelona a third goal at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The referee had pointed to the spot after Al Ahly right-back Ahmed Eid brought Gordon down, but the England international failed to beat El Shenawy. Barcelona still ran out 2-1 winners.

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Egypt international Hamza Abdelkarim opened the scoring against his former side in the 30th minute. Raphinha doubled the lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time in the 45th.

Ahmed Sayed Zizo pulled one back for Al Ahly in the 51st minute, racing through one-on-one and firing a powerful strike into the Blaugrana net.

The Red Giant felt they deserved a penalty of their own in the 72nd minute. Ahmed Nabil Koka went down after a collision with young Barcelona player Brian Farinas as he tried to deal with a cross, but the referee waved play on.

This was the 61st edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy, and the first ever to feature an African team.

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