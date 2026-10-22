Al-Hilal have sprung another surprise, roughly 24 hours before their eagerly awaited top-of-the-table clash with Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Roshn League.

The club travel to Al-Qadsiah tomorrow, Friday, at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam for the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

A day before kick-off, Al-Hilal announced on their official website the launch of a water bottle carrying the club's name, having signed a five-year partnership deal with one of the country's water companies.

The new brand goes by the name "Al-Hilal Water" and will serve as the Saudi club's official water for the next five years.

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"Al-Zaeem" stated that the partnership aims to develop and launch the "Al-Hilal Water" product in a way that reflects the club's identity and sporting legacy, with an expansion plan to roll out further products in the future.

Fans will be able to buy "Al-Hilal Water" in four sizes: 200ml, 300ml, 600ml and 1.5 litres, with a design inspired by Al-Hilal's legacy and long-standing history.

Steve Calzada, chief executive of Al-Hilal, commented on the move, saying: "The launch of Al-Hilal Water is a new step in the journey of developing the club's business and benefiting from the strength of its brand and intellectual property, to build sustainable products and platforms."

He added: "We are aware of what the name Al-Hilal represents in terms of trust and responsibility, and that is why, through the launch of this product, we are keen on its quality, ease of access and capacity for growth, in a way that supports the club's sporting, economic and social role."

Once the partnership was out, the Saudi club posted pictures of the squad heading to Dammam to face Al-Qadsiah, each player clutching the new bottle bearing the name "Al-Hilal Water".

Al-Hilal sit second in the Saudi League table on 24 points, one behind leaders Al-Qadsiah, though the Eastern side have played a game more.