Al-Qadsiah have followed Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr down the same path after the sudden postponement that swept through the Saudi Roshn League over the past few hours.

The Asian Football Confederation announced yesterday, Tuesday morning, that the AFC Asian Cup would be put back. Originally set to begin in January 2027, it will now kick off in December of the same year.

That decision triggered an immediate response. The Roshn League Association postponed matchday thirteen, scheduled for 5 to 7 November, to a later date, with enough breathing space now available to avoid cramming in fixtures.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah" report that Irishman Brendan Rodgers, Al-Qadsiah's head coach, has handed his players a 10-day break in the wake of the Roshn League postponement.

According to the newspaper, the eastern club will not play any friendlies during the upcoming international break, sticking instead to recovery and fitness work once the players return to training.

Rodgers has echoed the moves of Italian Simone Inzaghi and Australian Ange Postecoglou, the coaches of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, who both gave their players a long rest. "The Boss" earned 10 days off, "the Global" nine.

Al-Qadsiah sit second in the Saudi League table on 28 points, ahead of third-placed Al-Nassr on goal difference and two points behind leaders Al-Hilal.