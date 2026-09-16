"Spectacular. In the first matches I thought: wow," Diaz said in an interview with Sky. "He really surprised me, he has enormous potential." Brown joined Munich from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer for 50 million euros and has impressed so far, above all with his versatility.

With Bayern short on numbers, coach Vincent Kompany used the 23-year-old left-back in attacking midfield in the Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund and in games against VfB Stuttgart and FC Schalke 04, before he recently returned to his usual position. "This flexibility gives us a big advantage. We have brought in a great player. He will definitely help us move forward," said Diaz.

Alongside Brown, Bayern Munich also signed Ismael Saibari in the summer. He arrived from PSV Eindhoven and also cost 50 million euros. "A good lad, and luckily he speaks Spanish. It is very important to have someone here I can talk to in my own language," said Diaz.

Luis Diaz is struggling with the German language at Bayern Munich

Despite being a year on from his move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich, the 29-year-old Colombian says he is still finding the language barrier difficult. "The language is certainly one of the few things I struggle with," he said. "Adapting to that is not so easy. But otherwise I can't complain about anything. The city is incredible. There is so much you can do here if you have the time. I am very happy here."

After five wins and one draw from their first six competitive matches, Bayern Munich have made a strong start to the new season. Diaz has one goal so far, although he recently passed up several good chances. "I am searching for my best version and I will find it soon," he insisted. "I think that goal will come in the next game." On Friday, Bayern Munich host Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena before an international break.