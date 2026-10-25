Criticism of Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has intensified following their surprise 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham yesterday, Saturday, in the eighth round of the Premier League.

Kieran Gill, a journalist at Britain's "Daily Mail", puts much of the blame for the loss on Alonso. His negative tactical approach lacked initiative and ingenuity, and Gill argues the team cannot compete for the Premier League title unless it shows stronger character in the big matches.

Chelsea never looked close to winning, Gill pointed out, despite a strong record against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. The visiting London side had won just one of their last 34 trips to their rivals' home in the Premier League.

Limited possession and ineffective passing made for a disappointing display, the writer added, and weakened Alonso's standing with the fans.

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Cole Palmer came in for criticism too. Sent off after a second booking, his conduct brought back memories of the disciplinary problems that plagued Chelsea last season.

João Pedro's injury absence drew attention in the article, with Gill suggesting that Alonso's handling of it raised questions over squad depth and attacking options, especially as Geovany Quenda failed to provide the required contribution.

Nicolas Jackson, meanwhile, is flying at Aston Villa. His two goals against Manchester City, Gill felt, exposed Chelsea's lack of an attacking alternative to cover the absences.

Set-piece defending also drew fire. Tottenham opened the scoring from a corner that young goalkeeper Mike Penders failed to deal with, despite making several saves during the match. Penders remains prone to mistakes, Gill noted, but he needs support until Emiliano Martínez returns.

Gill closed by pointing to Chelsea's ongoing defensive problems. The team struggled to handle Mathys Tel, who scored Tottenham's second goal. Alonso faces challenges that go beyond his tactical plans, Gill concluded, but they do not absolve him of the responsibility to deliver a stronger and more effective performance.



