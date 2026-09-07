In response to Thuram's brilliance: a fiery message from Mbappé lights up the Champions League opener

This was no throwaway line under an Instagram photo. It was a declaration of footballing war in a distinctly French accent, lit by Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé.

The France forward set social media alight with a short, direct message to his compatriot and friend Marcus Thuram, the Inter Milan striker, less than 24 hours before the fiery summit that pits the two clubs against each other in their Champions League opener.

The opening spark: from Napoli to Madrid

It all began at the Giuseppe Meazza, where Thuram dragged Inter Milan through a crazy comeback against Napoli in the standout fixture of Serie A's third round. The Nerazzurri won it 3-2.

Thrown on at the start of the second half with the game goalless, the French forward became the man of the moment. Napoli surged two goals clear through Matteo Politano and Rasmus Højlund, before captain Lautaro Martínez pulled one back (56). Then came Thuram (82) to level it, only for Lautaro to strike again and snatch a killer winner (90+1).

Buzzing from the victory, Thuram posted photos of the match on Instagram. Madrid answered fast.

A three-word message that carries everything

Down in the comments, Kylian Mbappé fired off just two words: "Strong. See you Tuesday".

Two words were enough to spark a frenzy. "Strong" was a frank nod to the brilliance of his Les Bleus teammate. "See you Tuesday" was an elegant sporting threat: the friendship ends at the opening whistle at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Fans of both clubs pounced on the message, and many read it as the trailer for a French-French duel inside a Spanish-Italian war.